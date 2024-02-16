“Pskov province”: Russian photographer Dmitry Markov died

Russian photographer Dmitry Markov died at the age of 42. This is reported by Telegram-channel “Pskov Province” with reference to the photographer’s friends.

The channel does not disclose the exact causes of death. However, the material indicates that in recent days Markov has been under pressure from his readers because of his position regarding friends who went on a special military operation.

Markov collaborated with many federal agencies and gained his fame thanks to his photographs of provincial Russia. He took his shots mainly on an iPhone. His work has been exhibited in Paris and New York.