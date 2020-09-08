There is a strong fan following of Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt on social media. After the Sushant Singh Rajput case, his haters are probably more exposed. Recently, Bollywood photographer Dabboo Ratanani shared an old photo of Alia Bhatt. The photo became increasingly viral on social media. Alia Bhatt was also critiqued by many.

Nowadays, Alia Bhatt trolls on social media for her every post. The actress can be seen sitting in the pool in which Dabu Ratanani shared Alia’s photo. In this, she has Tierra on her head and she is smiling while looking at the camera.

Dabboo Ratanani shared this photo of Aaliya, the Haters started trolling the actress. Many people raised questions on Instagram. He wrote that why don’t you have a dislike button? Along with this, many people asked how can this post be disliked?

Some time ago Alia Bhatt closed the comments section on Instagram for the general public. Now once again he has taken this step. People were writing abuses for Alia in the comments section. Recently, Alia Bhatt’s film Road 2 has been released on the OTT platform, which people did not like at all. People disliked this film more than likes.