Alice Springs Self-Portrait with Helmut Newton. Made in Hollywood in 1991. ALICE SPRINGS

Australian portrait photographer June Newton, widow of Helmut Newton, has died in Monte Carlo at the age of 97, as announced on Saturday by the foundation she created in Berlin dedicated to the photographer’s work. “We regret the loss of an exceptional personality and an internationally renowned photographer,” says a statement from the foundation, of which she was president.

June Newton, born Brown and whose stage name was Alice Springs, met Helmut Newton, a legend of European photography, at age 24, when she was an actress in Australia. The couple were married for more than 60 years, until the death of Helmut Newton, in 2004, in a car accident in Los Angeles.

June Newton started her career as a photographer by chance in 1970, taking over for her ailing husband on short notice to take publicity photos. June Newton became a renowned portrait photographer, photographing Yves Saint Laurent, Billy Wilder, Catherine Deneuve, Nicole Kidman, Madonna, and Hell’s Angels, and working for magazines such as Vanity Fair, Elle Y Vogue.

Helmut Newton photographs a model as his wife, Alice Springs, watches him.

In 2004, June Newton created the foundation named after her husband, located in Berlin, the city where he was cremated. In 2014, to celebrate the centre’s decade of existence, the exhibition Us and Them, a photographic life diary of the couple showing self-portraits of both Helmut Newton and Alice Springs, most of them provocative (Helmut Newton naked in the shower, Alice Spring naked sitting on a sofa covered in leopard skin. Helmut Newton posing in the garden of his house in Montecarlo wearing women’s shoes. Alice Springs ironing naked). The exhibition compared the very different styles of the two protagonists of a golden age of photography in the glamorous world of the jet set of the 80s and 90s of the last century. The portraits of famous people by Helmut Newton and Alice Springs show, from a different perspective, how they both saw the world. Gianni Versace, for example, was portrayed by Alice Springs dressed and pensive, Newton photographed him naked. Alice Spring portrayed Birgit Nielsen with her son in her arms and Helmut Newton naked. Us and Them it was a long-term project. It began in 1970 when June Newton discovered the magic and charm of photography. For 43 years the couple photographed and portrayed friends and celebrities with a rare mix of humor, irony and good taste. The life diary ended with the photos of Helmut Newton’s corpse and the tender goodbye that his wife dedicated to him.