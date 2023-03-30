Photographed at the stadium during the city council meeting: storm over two Northern League councilors in Bolzano

Photographed at the stadium despite being present at a city council meeting. Storm in Bolzano over the two Northern League councilors Kurt Pancheri and Roberto Selle, accused of having collected the attendance fee while they were at the Sparkasse Arena.

During the session on Tuesday evening, Pancheri left the video camera with which he was connected to frame a chandelier while Selle connected directly with the choirs of the ultras in the background. “If one leaves we can’t do anything about it,” commented the president of the city council Stefan Konder, according to reports from Il Corriere della Sera. “I reported to the president that a councilor he had the camera on and aimed at the chandelier,” said councilor Barbara Pegoraro, from the La Civica list for Bolzano, who acted as scrutineer on Tuesday evening. That session marked the debut of a new mixed system, with face-to-face but also online meetings. “It doesn’t seem fair to citizens to cash in the token and then disappear as soon as possible,” said former Northern League supporter Patrizia Brillo, who had moved on to the new “Centre-Right” list.

According to Pancheri, already at the center of controversy in the past, it is an “absurd controversy”. “I left a little earlier to go to the game as happens regularly to many directors. We regularly see that in the last few votes the number of participants drops”, said the Northern League councilor, who in 2018 had gone so far as to define a gay association as “fennel”.