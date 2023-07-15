Photograph | These 11 hilarious photos compete for the title of funniest pet photo

The purpose of the competition is to focus attention on animal welfare.
Dandelions a turtle eating a tennis ball, Lipova the little dog and a terrier dreaming of the jungle. Among other things, such pictures are seen in a British photo contest, where the funniest pet photo is sought.
Professional photographers Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam tell having created the competition to celebrate the positive and valuable role pets play in our lives. It is also hoped that the competition will encourage people to support grassroots charities focused on animal welfare.
The competition called Comedy Pet Photography was born out of a couple of years ago that presented funny wildlife photos For the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.
HS presents eleven pictures competing for the win. A total of 25 hilarious animal pictures have been selected for the final of the competition, all of which can be viewed from the competition’s own pages.
Seal or dog? – asks the picture. The Brazilian Louis dog’s favorite hiding place is under the sofa. However, Louis did not like the fact that his tennis ball was being taken away from his very own nest. Picture: Monyque Macedo Dos Santos / Comedy Pets
The picture shows the cats Alex and Max. They are two cats rescued in Lebanon – Alex is shy, Max is playful. Picture: Michel Zoghzoghi / Comedy Pets
Oscar in the picture is an Afghan Greyhound from Russia. Picture: Lana Polyakova / Comedy Pets
The photographer thinks that Kylian, an Irish terrier living in Portugal, dreams of the jungle. Picture: Katia Pillonel / Comedy Pets
The cat photo taken in Japan is called Football free kick. Picture: Kenichi Morinaga / Comedy Pets
The picture is called Flying Poodle. The name of the flying poodle is Barney in the British style. Picture: John Young / Comedy Pets
The name of the picture is My face when my Crush says “Hi”. According to the photographer, the original intention was to take an atmospheric autumn photo of the Austrian Milo, but instead of lying down peacefully on his side, the Nova Scotia retriever was spinning around like crazy. Picture: Kerstin Ordelt / Comedy Pets
The French Bidule cat plays with a paper doll and looks just like a goalkeeper. Picture: Felix Larcher / Comedy Pets
In the photo taken in Switzerland, the Runa dog is enjoying himself in the middle of a hemp plant, which the photographer emphasizes is only industrial hemp. Picture: Corinna Mooser / Comedy Pets
The British Edgar tortoise’s favorite food is dandelion flowers and leaves. Picture: Jonathan Casey / Comedy Pets
