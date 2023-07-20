A photograph of the North Korean leader, Kim Jong-Un, has reopened the debate on the technology that arrives in his country and that has restrictions imposed by the United Nations Organization (UN), because during the launch of a powerful ballistic missile It seems that he has a cell phone.

In the image, published in the official newspaper of North Korea, rodong sinmun and shared by the AFP agency, Kim Jong-Un is seen sitting and on the desk in front of him you can see what would be a next-generation folding cell phone.

It may interest you: (What is known about the spy satellite launched by North Korea that generated a global alert?)

Although its model cannot be determined, since the device has a black leather casing, its characteristics have allowed us to speculate that it could be a Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip and Huawei’s Pocket S.

In any case, this type of technology must come from another country and the UN has prohibited the import and export of products in this category with North Korea, through Resolution 2397.

For this reason, what the South Korean media have pointed out is that the entry of this cell phone into the country must have been irregular.

“If the object in the photo is a flip phone, it is highly likely that it was secretly smuggled into North Korea from China,” the South Korean daily Joongang Ilbo noted.

Also read: (North Korea bans women from using the name of Kim Jong-Un’s daughter)

Others point out that it is no coincidence that this object was identified in the photo, since it could be interpreted as a strong message to the international community about what Pyongyang thinks about this type of sanctions.

Find out here: (Korea reveals North Korean satellite photos and warns: ‘action will be taken)

This would not be the first time that Kim Jong-Un has been seen with technological elements, since in August 2019, a silver tablet that appeared to be an Apple iPad, placed on the desk of the command center, attracted attention.

Smartphones in North Korea

Local smartphones have been developed in North Korea, most recently called the Samtaesong 8. Like Samsung’s devices, the phone first appeared in a program promoting explanations on the proper and safe use of mobile phones.

The design of the Samtaesong is similar to that of any other smartphone, such as those of Samsung or Huawei. It has two cameras on the back and one on the front, and the name of the product is written on the lower back. However, it has not been confirmed whether North Korea produced the Samtaesong directly, or imported it from China and other countries, having only put a trademark on it.

LAURA ALEJANDRA ALBARRACÍN RESTREPO

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

WITH INFORMATION FROM O GLOBO- GDA

TIME

More news in EL TIEMPO