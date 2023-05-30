The 24h of Le Mans has reached its 100th birthday this year, which will be celebrated far and wide on the weekend of 10-11 June when the fourth FIA World Endurance event will be held at the Circuit de la Sarthe championship 2023.
The very first time that the transalpine classic was held was on the weekend of 26-27 May 1923 and since then we have gone through 90 appointments, skipping the 1936 one due to the French automotive-industrial crisis and from 1940 to 1948 due to the Second World War .
The very first poster designed by the organizers has become a source of inspiration for the 2023 one: in the photo gallery below, we see all the posters and some covers of the race programs that have promoted the famous endurance race for 100 years now.
