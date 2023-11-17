From the end of the mast of our last lost battle—that of preserving the Earth that was bequeathed to us—a stork will contemplate us impassively. From an extremely selfish relationship with our environment, we have become the main disruptor of life on the planet. It is difficult for us to internalize climate change; Like death, it is something that always happens to others. If we combine this concept with that of synanthropy—the ability of some species of flora and fauna to adapt to new environmental conditions—the resulting landscape is the one shown in these pages. That of the storks trying to survive in the hardship of the degradation of their habitats. We have forced them to colonize unnatural structures, and they have had to settle on many occasions in the vicinity of landfills, neighbors of plastic and rot. Nothing, on the other hand, that our own species is not experiencing. Their nests evoke refugee camps, rows of displaced or homeless people, garbage scavengers. In the end, these photos speak about us, our heritage and our legacy.

A white stork transports plastic to build its nest in Zaragoza. Txema Salvans

A nest of several generations of storks, in Santillán del Agua (Burgos). A tensioner prevents the construction from collapsing. Txema Salvans

A stork, in Setúbal (Portugal). With climate change, only younger birds migrate to Africa. Txema Salvans

A disused pediment in Espino de la Orbada (Salamanca) becomes a watchtower that protects them from possible predators. Txema Salvans

A nest in Malpartida de Cáceres. Txema Salvans

The storks have taken over a sculpture by Wolf Vostell, also in Malpartida. Txema Salvans

The high-tension line towers near the Mondego River, in Portugal, are home to a large number of stork communities. This is a species that usually gathers in large congregations to breed. Txema Salvans

An image of the medieval castle of Santia, in Erla (Zaragoza). Txema Salvans

Storks are part of the list of wild species under official protection. Under this protection, numerous nests are found in industrial areas, such as in Huesca. Txema Salvans