For now, Alberto Núñez Feijóo still believes he has a choice. And choose. This Tuesday he had the option of meeting in his symbolic office in Genoa 13 as leader of the PP and the opposition with the social agents and, above all, with the unions or going to Valladolid to take a photo with Santiago Abascal and facilitate the walk to Vox in its institutional premiere in Spain. It won’t always be like this. He was absent from that image with Abascal and portrayed himself with satisfaction with the general secretaries of the UGT, Pepe Álvarez, and of the Workers’ Commissions, Unai Sordo. Álvarez later recounted that these meetings with Feijóo were frequent during his time as president of the Xunta de Galicia and he opted to keep them with the same climate of cordiality as until now. The trade unionist conceded to Feijóo that he would study his proposals before discarding them out of hand with no ideological bias.

Feijóo wanted to send with those preferences a first premeditated message of distancing towards Vox, now that he can still, to highlight his moderate and institutional profile, the one that exploits the most. In his team they even argue that all this information and headlines about how he eludes or avoids relating to Vox does nothing more than pay in his favor the legend of his story that he has nothing to do with the ultra formation, that he ignores them, and that in this way he managed to make them absolutely marginal in Galicia.

Feijóo is not scheduled to receive or meet Abascal shortly. His agenda goes just in the other direction. The leader of Vox congratulated him with a message when he was proclaimed in Seville as the new president of the PP, but he took it as a courtesy gesture similar to the one he received that way from Pedro Sánchez, Inés Arrimadas or Yolanda Díaz. He has nothing to gain from Vox and will haggle over that assimilation of ideas as long as he can. As long as the polls do not impose another scenario, in Andalusia or at the national level, he will do like this Tuesday in Valladolid. He will send a PP delegation that represents him at the highest level and manages himself as best he can, with his different styles, tastes and predilections. In the VIP room where the political authorities invited to the inauguration of the popular Alfonso Fernández Mañueco took refuge that day, in a corner the former regional presidents Juan José Lucas, Jesús Posada and Juan Vicente Herrera, with Ana Pastor, Cuca Gamarra and other national charges. On the opposite side, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, from Madrid, with her chief of staff, Miguel Ángel Rodríguez, isolated herself from them. Ayuso did support Abascal later in the official parade.

