Research has shown that having a photo posing with a pet on your dating profile makes you more desirable. The study of 1,000 British adults found that people posing with a puppy on their account were more likely to find a match.

The study was commissioned by guide dogsa non-profit organization that provides guide dog services, revealed that two-thirds of people admitted that they are more likely to match someone if their dating profile includes a picture of a dog.

Digging into his reasoning, six out of ten people said they believe having a dog is a good sign that a person is ready to settle down in a serious relationship.

People also assumed that dog owners were more social, active, and empathetic.

The benefits of having a dog on a dating profile were reportedly so effective that half of respondents said they would borrow a relative or friend’s dog for a photo shoot to bolster their dating profile.

“It is interesting to see that the same traits that Brits associate with their favorite four-legged friends – such as empathy, patience and reliability – are also those that they find attractive qualities in their relationships,” said Paul Martin, spokesman for Guide Dogs .

“Having a dog can provide a great sense of emotional well-being thanks to the unconditional love they give, which is why they are also great company and comfort for people when they are building new connections,” he added.

Another survey, conducted by the Kennel Club, also found that 59% of pet owners said they would not have a relationship with someone who didn’t like dogs.

The finding comes just after researchers at the University of Jaén in Spain revealed that men are seen as less intimidating and threatening when holding a small dog than when alone.