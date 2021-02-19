An exceptional cold spell hit Greece this week. 30 centimeters of snow covered the capital, Athens, reports France 2, Friday February 19. In the distance, the Acropolis, the Pantheon and the Theater of Dionysus have been covered with an unusual white coat. Also in Europe, a Czech freediver wants to beat the world record for swimming under the ice. His goal is to stand about 80 meters, one minute and 40 seconds in frozen water.

In Bogota, Colombia, a plastic structure has been created to put the sick in isolation with the hope of seeing the end of the tunnel. On the other side of the world, hundreds of millions of desert locusts have swept through Kenya for 18 months. For the farmer who disappears in the cloud, despite pesticides thrown from the air, the fight seems unequal. In France, the seagulls in the blue sky of the Côte-d’Azur, on the Promenade des Anglais, in Nice, give hope for the return of spring.

