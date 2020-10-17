Like every Friday, France 2 returns on October 16 to the news of the week in pictures. Sense of timing for Donald Trump: freshly negative for Covid-19, the President of the United States is immortalized during a meeting throwing a mask, his back to a crowd of supporters. In Colombia, children wear astronaut helmets. In Kenya, the epidemic is weakening, which marks the return to school of children. The ground is littered with trash, but at the end of the journey, a breath of fresh air awaits a little girl after eight months without school.

Against the violence of unpunished rapes, women brandish flaming torches. AT Paris too, the rebellion is displayed on the Eiffel Tower in black letters on a pink background to defend ecology. Finally, a nod to the beauty of nature and those who inhabit it with the cliché of a Siberian tigress embracing a tree.