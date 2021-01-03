Saturday January 2, France 2 looks back on the major news of 2020 in pictures. Last January, a Philippine volcano woke up, but the biggest threat of the year is no more than a hundred nanometers and has already killed 1,820,000 Terrans. In the cradle of the epidemic, in Wuhan, China, 11 million people have been placed in quarantine, confined for two and a half months. In a few weeks, fashion has changed: new era, new look. They range from futuristic suits in Brazil, to gold masks in India, to cabbage leaf protectors in Gaza.

2020 is also the year in which Rafael Nadal won his thirteenth Rolland-Gallos. However, sport has long been immobilized: swimmers and cyclists, among others, have had to learn to live and train inwardly. The pandemic will not have put an end to the violence. At three, a little girl laughed out loud in her bombed out village. Because he refuses to let her be terrified of the war in Syria, her father has invented a game for her. “Is it a plane or a bomb?“, he asks her.”A bomb. When she’s going to fall, we’re going to laugh “, she replies, before complying.

