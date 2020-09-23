Soon the users are going to get self-destructing feature on instant messaging app WhatsApp. Through this, the messages will be auto-deleted within a time-limit. Users will also get the option to share self-destructing photos and videos along with self-destructing text. According to the latest updates related to WhatsApp website WABetainfo, the feature that automatically disappears photos and videos will be launched as Expiring Media.This will be an extension of the self-destructing feature or the expiring message feature. Users will have the option to send photos, videos or GIF files as self-destructing messages. This media file will disappear on its own after the receiver sees it.

Whatsapp will be able to login with fingerprint, new feature on desktop version

The special thing is that like the ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature, this media is expired. It will disappear completely. In addition, such self-destructing messages will come in a different format from ordinary messages, so that the receiver is already informed that this file will disappear.

Will Jio’s cheap smartphone cost ₹ 4000? Exposed details



Currently, WhatsApp is testing this feature. There may be some other changes to reach the users. Apart from this, the company is also working on the multi-device support feature. Through this, users will be able to run the same WhatsApp account on four devices.