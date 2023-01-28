Ein a bear from a photo model: In the US state of Colorado, a bear went into a photo trap several times for the employees of a nature park. The curious black bear discovered one of the nine cameras set up by the park administration to monitor the area. The bear triggered the camera 400 times and appeared sometimes cheeky, sometimes dreamy from his chocolate side. The tweet from the park administration with the cute photo series went viral.

Black bears are solitary and usually tend to be secretive, according to a report from the Colorado Wildlife Parks Administration. Therefore, there is no precise information about how many black bears live in Colorado. According to conservative estimates, there were up to 20,000 animals in 2015.

The purpose of the cameras was to collect information about wildlife in the area so that they could be better protected, it said. The bear selfies were taken a few months ago, park officials said. Black bears are currently hibernating in Colorado.