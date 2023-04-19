Mexico.- cazzu and Christian Nodal recently revealed that they are waiting for their first baby during a couple of live performances where the Argentine singer caused a sensation in networks for the way in which she revealed her tummy.

Despite the fact that many did not agree with the romance of Cazzu and the interpreter of ‘bottle after bottle‘ because they started dating during the scandal that involved the Mexican with his ex, Belindaover time they managed to face criticism and now make up one of the most stable couples in shows.

In fact, the 29-year-old singer had to endure constant comparisons with Belinda, but they managed to face it and continued with their romance, and today more than ever they show how happy and in love they are.

It should be noted that the news of her first pregnancy is not the only one that has captured the media, but it was recently revealed that the lovers have acquired a new property in Argentina.

It was precisely Christian Nodal who shared on the platform of instagram a photograph, where he appears walking through a beautiful landscape, which consisted of one of the typical sunsets of the province of Buenos Aires.

The image also matches another photo that Juliet Emilia Cazzuchelli published, where a house with a huge garden with a swimming pool appears, where it is also appreciated that it is far from the big cities, so it is thought that the artists could move to that place to share their new stage as parents.

Apparently, Christian Nodal feels very calm living in Argentina, since his popularity is not as great as it is in Mexico and he can walk calmly through the streets.

Network users did not take long to react to the publication and left positive comments where he is well received in his girlfriend’s home country.