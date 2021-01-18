The snowman belongs to winter like gifts to Christmas. But he has long since ceased to be draped with a scarf and stick. The photo story shows: The internet community is so creative!

As for snowmen are Hat, scarf and Carrot nose apparently literally yesterday’s news. Because the Photo story shows: some have a lot more up their sleeves. From the impressive Snow sculpture up to Horror artwork everything is included – winter makes young and old inventive!

The shape is not critical

Finally one Snowmanthat shows corners and edges! The wintry US patriot proves that he doesn’t need curves – but it stimulates the social network Imgur immediately for discussion.

Classic round is still well received

The classic snowman consists of three round balls of different sizes that are placed on top of each other – but this has been modified a bit. Arms and legs stretch this Snowman almost advantageous in length!

Attention: Christmas tree decorations are misappropriated!

This shows pride Snow artist his work. The classic snowman was probably too boring for him – instead he modulated the fresh snow to the Skull. Eerily beautiful, this one also wears one Gold tooth! But there should be a ball missing from the Christmas tree.

A snowman “made in Bavaria”

Not only are the Americans tied to their homeland, but also, as is well known, the Bavaria. In the Corona crisis the “Söder mask” became a cult object. It makes sense that the snowman now has to carry it too. That’s how it is Carrot nose optimally covered.

Building a snowman made easy

If the Beach vacation In 2020, the sand toy can at least be used in the snow.

Greetings from Walt Disney

“Frozen” For some time now, it has been inspiring young and old Walt Disney fans. Besides the princesses Elsa and Anna, one is particularly popular: the little one Snowman Olaf. This frosty double comes really close to the original!

The snowman of the world moves with the times …

You could call this snowman “contemporary”, as it combines tradition and modernity. Should the smartphone that he is holding in his hands be interpreted as social criticism?

This is how you bring the world home

The Corona pandemic makes long-distance travel virtually impossible. This artist apparently simply brought the big, wide world to his home in the front yard. Not just a touch of that Exoticism of Easter Island this snowman sprays – uh, better Snow Moai.

Bollywood in winter wonderland

They seem to have something similar Imgur users considered: With hers Snow sculpture bring India directly to the snowy USA. There comes despite frosty temperatures Bollywood feeling on!

Like in a horror movie!

The creator of this Snowman figure apparently has a penchant for goosebumps and scary fun. Lots of little zombiesnowmen finally attack the big one here Snowmanwho screams in pain. What a bloodthirsty one Snowman art!

From dream to children’s nightmare

Its builder even went one step further: he leaves his Snowman to the Child eater will. If at this sight the smallest among his neighbors there are none nightmares to get…

The poltergeists are coming

Apparently the horror factor is taking Snowman artists At the moment it is capitalized: Step by step, these creepy figures made of snow climb the stairs to the house. But where do they come from anyway?

Snowmen from the grave

This Imgur Post maybe solve the riddle! Of course that Poltergeists made of snow come from the cemetery around the corner. Evidently there is a potential hidden under every tombstone Snow monster…

The Snowman: Critically Endangered

The Climate change sends his regards … In so many ways winter is enough snow unfortunately in many places Germany not out for more.

No snowman without snow?

No snow without snow Snowman? In principle, that’s true. In Hanover you have to Global warming apparently his very own answer, like one Instagram users reported.

Digital nose

© imago images / photothek

Hopefully this phone is waterproof! A seven and a ten year old child in Bonn apparently didn’t have a carrot on hand. Without further ado, they called up a photo of the orange vegetables and inserted the smartphone into the Snowman plugged. So a digital nose.

Make-up for the snowman

© imago images / Xinhua

This type, the built one, is also very original Snowman missed a face. The Tourstin in Wuyishan National Park in Southeast China took out a lipstick and made up his eyes and mouth with it.

Big bigger Biggest

Elsewhere there was obviously enough snow available, like a Imgur Post proves. Because in Washington became this oversized giant Snowman built, which is apparently over two floors tall. Extremely impressive!

The snowman giant has a brother

Too big Snow mass apparently seduce people into crazy projects. These two women also have a real one Monster of snowman created – but at least he looks very friendly.

And it can be bigger!

With construction machines and shovels, volunteers have in the Fichtel Mountains in winter 2020/2021 for the 30th time in a row Giant snowman built up. Horst Heidenreich sprays red cheeks on his face.

It even has a name

The Giant snowman is called “Jacob” and is on the market square in Bischofsgrün in the Fichtel Mountains. A huge blue hat and a bow tie complete the work of art.

Deep sea monsters made of snow

What happened there? The dreaded one great white shark is apparently in Passau stranded! But you won’t have to capture it as laboriously as in the film – the sun probably does the rest here.

Movies as a source of inspiration?

Of a Motion picture apparently someone was inspired here too. Now sits enthroned in the snowy front yard “Jabba the Hutt”, a villain from the “Starwars”-Saga, in original size.

Is it already Easter?

“It doesn’t always have to be Snowman be “, writes one Instagram user. Also a Snow hare can finally put a smile on your face.

Got to the bear …

This season is apparently also very popular Snow bears and Snow teddies!

A Jewish snowman in Israel

This Snowman in the Jerusalem’s Mea Shaarim district apparently supposed to represent an ultra-orthodox Jew. Beard, black hat and black coat are typical of the religious men.

Snow makes children’s dreams come true

“To infinity and much further!” – A Imgur Post shows the moment when a father has probably granted his son a great wish. Even when he’s out snow exists, so can the little one “Toy Story” fan once at the side of his hero Buzz Lightyear stand.

When Baymax is in the neighboring garden …

The Walt Disney robot “Baymax” is really predestined to be recreated as a snowman. The creators of this one have it almost perfect “Baymax” snowmen get it. It should be the attraction in the neighborhood!

Icy playmate

© imago images / ZUMA Wire

This is also very artistic Snowmanlying in a playground in Gdansk, Poland, is located. This detailed figure does not need any decoration for the nose, eyes etc., they were simply made from snow shaped.

Hard rock is passion

Who major music concerts in times of Corona crisis extremely missed, an example could be found in this Imgur Post and express his passion for music in this way too. At least you can keep yourself busy in lockdown.

“Game of Thones” artwork

With a Snowman this work of art doesn’t have much in common anymore. The sculpture seems to be truly carved Game of Thrones fans should like. “Winter is coming” is what it says in the HBO series – As soon as it is there, you can also let off steam creatively in the snow.

But here you wait in vain for winter …

© imago images / Blickwinkel

… but necessity makes you inventive! Where there is none snow there, children simply build sand instead of snowmen. With shells, sticks and stones, there are all sorts of ways to do this on beaches Sandman to conjure up a face and arms.

With the courage to use color

A little red color, a little black color – and that’s it Children’s fright finished. Hopefully the chain holds this up Snow monster also really back.

And another child shock:

This became even more expressive in terms of color Snow monster designed. The traces of blood make it advisable to stay a good distance away from him …

Lego with a difference …

Lego is cult! Far more interesting than that Lego toys in the children’s room, however, the two boys should have this oversized one Lego man made of snow Find.

Ancient thinker made of snow

From a real work of art you can certainly also do this Snow sculpture speak. Before one US university should this Snowman, which was probably understood by an ancient thinker.

© imago images / imagebroker

This Border Collie in Austria North Tyrol has the Snowman probably a pleasure to eat – he bites the carrot nose of the classically decorated Snowman.

© imago images / Scanpix

This was decorated in a particularly original way Snowman in Tallinn, Estonia. A coat hanger represents his nose, a pot his hat. In addition, it is immediately recognizable that the picture is very current: The Snowman carries a Mouth and nose protection.

© imago images / GEPA pictures

This picture shows the audience at the Arlberg Kandahar race in St. Anton, Austria. The Snow viewers were built by children and are intended to help raise money for a water project in Africa.

© imago images / GEPA pictures

The children gave one of the icy spectators a very royal, eye-catching look. He wears gold sunglasses with a crown, a red cape and colorful hair made from cocktail sticks.