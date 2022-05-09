Two influencers have to leave Indonesia for not respecting Hinduism. These problems are common in Bali.

The two Russian influencers who have now been expelled from Indonesia. Image: AFP

DAuthorities in Bali have expelled a Russian influencer and her husband from Indonesia after the couple held a nude photo shoot at a sacred tree inside a temple complex on the Hindu-majority island and posted the photos to Instagram and Facebook. The couple were expelled from the country after attending a temple cleansing ceremony and apologizing for their behavior, Asian news service Ucanews reported on Monday.

A representative of the Indonesian Ministry of Justice and Human Rights thanked the Hindus in Bali for their level-headed response to the incident, according to Ucanews. A staffer at the Setara Institute for Democracy and Peace urged the Bali authorities to do more to educate tourists about Bali’s religions and proper behavior when visiting Hindu temples. 90 percent of the inhabitants of the popular holiday destination Bali are Hindus.

Last April, Bali authorities expelled a Canadian tourist who had danced naked on a mountain sacred to Hindus and posted the video on social media.