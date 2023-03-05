Speeding across a frozen lake in the most exotic cars, isn’t that much more fun than winter sports?

Winter is usually not the time to spot special classics. Except if you go to the Swiss St. Moritz. Every winter, the most special classics are brought out to go wild on a frozen ice lake.

@Row1, multiple Autoblog Photo of the Month winner, was present in St. Moritz with his camera this year. He was kind enough to share his photo reportage with us. There were the necessary gems present and we will go through a few highlights with you.

Lancia Stratos Zero

There was one car that clearly stole the show: the one and only Lancia Stratos Zero. This avant-garde concept car from 1970 looks like it can’t drive a meter, but nothing could be further from the truth. This moving piece of art by Bertone just came into action on the ice.

Mercedes C111

As if one concept car from 1970 wasn’t special enough, there was also a Mercedes C111 driving around. Although this is not actually a show car, but an experimental prototype. A total of 16 were built. Most of them had a Wankel engine, but this one has a 3.5 liter M116 V8 behind the front seats.

Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa

Expensive classic Ferraris you hardly ever see them in action, let alone in snow and ice. However, that is also possible in St. Moritz. For example, this 250 Testa Rossa was present. This copy took part in the 1958 24 hours of Le Mans. We don’t know the current value of the car, but we do know that the 250 TR is one of the most sought after classic Ferraris.

Maserati Tipo 61

Maserati was also well represented, including this Tipo 61. This racer has become known as the Birdcage (not to be confused with the later concept car). The Tipo 61 owes this nickname to its special tubular chassis. This copy has a unique bodywork, designed by Piero Drogo, which is perhaps even more beautiful than the original design.

Pagani Huayra Codalunga

It wasn’t all classic stuff on the glacial lake of St. Mortiz. There were also two Paganis present, including the brand new Huayra Codalunga. This is a Longtail version of the Huayra, with a completely different body. Only 5 copies will be built, costing 7 million each (excluding taxes).

This is of course just a small selection of the gems that were present, but do take a look at the entire photo series for a nice impression:

Photography: Rowan van den Bragt (@Row1)

This article Photo report: the most special cars on the ice of St. Moritz appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

