Photo report | The loudest festival of the summer in pictures: HS met people with musical instruments in Kaustinen

Raimo Kela has made a guitar-like instrument out of a shovel himself. The shovel was found in Töysä’s friend’s old house. Around his neck, Kela has a didgeridoo and saxophone-inspired instrument he made from a sewer pipe.

At Kaustinen’s folk music festival, you can see and hear thousands of players with their instruments. HS photographer Usva Torkki observed exactly these two at the festival.

Kaustinen / Helsinki

To the caller an instrument is like a voice to a singer: an inseparable part of oneself. Like a body part.

One that you don’t even think about. The beloved instrument is simply lifted to the hand, shoulder or lips and let go.

The Helsingin Sanomat photographer also noticed the interesting relationship between the player and his instrument Haze Torkki.