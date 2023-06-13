The Gumball 3000 rally visited picturesque Bruges yesterday. An impression of the atmosphere.

We announced it last week: the Gumball circus is once again honoring the Benelux with a visit. Yesterday was the day. Those interested could catch a glimpse of the supercar extravaganza in Amsterdam or Bruges. The undersigned was present in the picturesque Belgian town.

First of all, the setting: it was about thirty degrees, you are surrounded by medieval buildings and you hear all kinds of languages ​​around you. In short: you imagine yourself in a tourist attraction somewhere in Southern Europe, while Bruges is really a stone’s throw from the Dutch border.

Even though it was a normal Monday afternoon, there was no lack of interest in the Gumball. Already at 1 o’clock there was no free space to be found around the crush barriers on the Grote Markt, where the Gumballers would park.

If you have little patience, you should definitely not look at the Gumball. The cars do not arrive in one long procession anyway, but it is not the case that one arrives every now and then. The cars first gathered in a group on the outskirts of Bruges and then received a police escort through the city.

In practice, this means that every time a group of four to six cars passes by and then nothing for a long time. In any case, the question is always when the first cars will arrive at all. You don’t know that in advance either.

You can experience the arrival of the Gumball cars in two ways. If you want to experience the madhouse, you have to stand between the crowds at the crush barriers. If you want to see the cars pass in a quiet spot (as far as Bruges is quiet) you can do that too.

The exact route wasn’t revealed, but you’ll find out soon enough once the first cars arrive. Then you can choose a nice spot along the route. There were plenty of them in Bruges. For example, you could just choose a terrace and watch the cars pass without a crowd in the way.

For those who had seen the images from England, the cars present were perhaps a slight disappointment. Most of the special cars (including two Koenigseggs and a Pagani) did not make the crossing to the European mainland. Fortunately, there was still a Chiron Sport for fans of hypercars.

We could spend more words on it, but otherwise we will let the pictures speak for themselves. Have you been to see it yourself and do you have nice photos that you want to share? You can do this via Autoblog Spots.

This article Photo report: the Gumball 3000 in Bruges appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

