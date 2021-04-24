Shade Ajayi had never entered a school. Today the Nigerian is 50 years old – and happy to be able to go to school after all. The photographer Temilade Adelaja was with her in the classroom.

E.t is never too late to go to school again. Shade Ajayi is 50 years old and actually runs a shop where she sews and sells bags. Today she is happy to learn to read and write with her classmates who are 40 years her junior. Together they wear their pink school uniforms in Ilorin, in western Nigeria.

As a child, Shade worked in her aunt’s shop instead of attending school. Today she believes that her inability to read and write has held her back in her pocket store. When school ends in the afternoon, Shade Ajayi goes to her shop to continue sewing her bags. She wants to study for at least four more years, in the hope that this will benefit her business. “I see around me how people who can read and write are more successful in their jobs. And I pay no attention to those who mock me because of my endeavors. “

The Shade teacher is also satisfied: “She does well with her classmates. They play, learn and discuss together. ”Shade’s classmates are not deterred by the age difference.

“I’m not ashamed to wear the school uniform,” says Shade Ajayi. Her daughter Shola saw it differently for a long time. At first she was embarrassed that her mother goes to school with 11 to 13 year olds. “She always wanted to educate herself, but she didn’t have the chance”. Today she changed her mind about it and is happy that her mother is now doing her homework with her granddaughter.



Shade Ajayi irons her uniform in front of school.

Image: Shade Ayaji / Reuters







Ilorin in Kwara State. Shade Ayaji lives here and also goes to school.

Image: Temilade Adelaja / Reuters







Big break: When are you too old to play along?

Image: Temilade Adelaja / Reuters







Shade Ajayi puts on the shoes of her school uniform.

Image: Temilade Adelaja / Reuters







Shade can read books in the school library.

Image: Temilade Adelaja / Reuters







The teacher at Ilorin Grammar School is writing something on the blackboard.

Image: Temilade Adelaja / Reuters







Shade and her landlord Mogaji chat in front of their house.

Image: Temilade Adelaja / Reuters







The pupils are happy about their much older classmate.

Image: Temilade Adelaja / Reuters







In a shop Shade buys yarn for the bags she sews.

Image: Temilade Adelaja / Reuters







At home, Shade Ajayi cooks for herself after school.

Image: Temilade Adelaja / Reuters







Shade and her daughter Shola look at old photos from their mother’s childhood.

Image: Temilade Adelaja / Reuters







Shade does homework together with her six-year-old granddaughter.

Image: Temilade Adelaja / Reuters



