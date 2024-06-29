Saturday, June 29, 2024
Photo report | Corpsepaint paintings and Gambina – this is what it looked like at Tuska on Saturday

June 29, 2024
in World Europe
Photo report | Corpsepaint paintings and Gambina – this is what it looked like at Tuska on Saturday
HS’s photo reportage takes Saturday into the Tuska atmosphere.

Metal festival On its opening day on Friday, Tuska gathered a total of 20,000 festival-goers in Suvilahti, Helsinki, the event says on its website.

Heavy music will also be playing in the eastern inner city on Saturday, when Rytmifäärää, Tarot, Devourment, Amorphis and Bring Me the Horizon will take the stage, among others.

Tuska has been held annually since 1998, and has only been missed in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The festival has been hosted in Suvilahti since 2011.

HS’s photo report conveys the atmosphere of Tuska’s Saturday.

Unto Helo, the singer of Rhytmi Disarray, raised two bottles of Gambina above his head. Gambina is a fortified wine produced since 1932. Rhythm disorder has several songs about Gambina, and one of its albums is called Gambinapsychosis. Picture: Juha Metso

Picture: Juha Metso

Picture: Juha Metso

At Devourment’s gig, the audience went around the moshpit. Picture: Juha Metso

Picture: Juha Metso

Picture: Juha Metso

Picture: Juha Metso

Tarot’s Marco Hietala on stage. Picture: Juha Metso

Some of the audience did not need shirts at the US band Devourment’s concert. Picture: Juha Metso

Danish band Vola’s guitarist-singer Asger Mygnid on stage. Picture: Juha Metso

Picture: Juha Metso

Picture: Juha Metso

Picture: Juha Metso

