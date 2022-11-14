Photo report | Херсон празднует!

News in Russian|Photo report
Last weekend, residents of Kherson celebrated their liberation from the Russian occupation.
ВСУ soldiers give out autographs to residents of Kherson. Photo: Lesko Kromplitz / Reuters
Champagne in honor of the end of the 8-month occupation. Photo: Lesko Kromplitz / Reuters
Selfies on the road before entering the city. Photo: Даниель Ченг Шу И / Zuma
In Kherson there is practically no electricity: Russia destroyed the city’s power supply system Photo: Lesko Kromplitz / Reuters
Черсонцы обнимать и дачать soldier. Photo: Lesko Kromplitz / Reuters
It looks like the west coast of the Dnieper has been liberated from the invaders. Photo: Lesko Kromplitz / Reuters
Радость и олеглечение на лицах живопись Херсона. Photo: Lesko Kromplitz / Reuters
Touching moments in the center of Kherson last Saturday. Photo: Lesko Kromplitz / Reuters
Бойцов ВСУ met as heroes. Photo: Lesko Kromplitz / Reuters