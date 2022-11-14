Monday, November 14, 2022
Photo report | Херсон празднует!

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 14, 2022
in World Europe
0

News in Russian|Photo report

Last weekend, residents of Kherson celebrated their liberation from the Russian occupation.

ВСУ soldiers give out autographs to residents of Kherson. Photo: Lesko Kromplitz / Reuters

Champagne in honor of the end of the 8-month occupation. Photo: Lesko Kromplitz / Reuters

Selfies on the road before entering the city. Photo: Даниель Ченг Шу И / Zuma

In Kherson there is practically no electricity: Russia destroyed the city’s power supply system Photo: Lesko Kromplitz / Reuters

Черсонцы обнимать и дачать soldier. Photo: Lesko Kromplitz / Reuters

It looks like the west coast of the Dnieper has been liberated from the invaders. Photo: Lesko Kromplitz / Reuters

Радость и олеглечение на лицах живопись Херсона. Photo: Lesko Kromplitz / Reuters

Touching moments in the center of Kherson last Saturday. Photo: Lesko Kromplitz / Reuters

Бойцов ВСУ met as heroes. Photo: Lesko Kromplitz / Reuters