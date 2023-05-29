Home page politics

From: Jens Kiffmeier

Is a fan of the Turkish President: Mesut Özil welcomes Recep Tayyip Erdogan (archive photo). © Uncredited/dpa

Mesut Özil is still with Erdogan. The footballer posts another photo on Instagram – and is relieved about the outcome of Turkey’s runoff election.

Istanbul – The proximity to the president caused him a lot of trouble, but Mesut Özil does not move away from him: Shortly after Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s victory in the runoff election in Turkey, the footballer was happy about the result. “Thank God,” wrote the former German international on Instagram and Twitter under a photo that shows him with the new and old President. The statement is flanked by a Turkish flag and a heart.

Runoff election in Turkey: Özil posts a photo with election winner Erdogan on Instagram

With his commitment to the Turkish president, who is sometimes controversial in Germany, Mesut Özil regularly caused a stir even before the runoff. Shortly before the start of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Özil, who was then still in the service of the German national team, came out for the first time with a photo as a fan of Erdogan. At the time, that caused a lot of unrest in the DFB team and is now considered one of the many reasons for the early end of the World Cup. Özil, who was born in Gelsenkirchen and was last active in Turkey with Basaksehir Istanbul, has now officially ended his career.

In the past few days he had repeatedly influenced the election campaign in Turkey. The 92-time German national player published a video on Saturday, one day before the runoff election, and called for Erdogan to be elected. Sunday evening after the announcement of the election results, the new photo followed on Instagram, which shows him together with Erdogan and his wife Emine in front of the government plane.

Türkiye run-off election: Erdogan’s victory met with mixed reactions in Germany

The 69-year-old Erdogan won the runoff against opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu (74) on Sunday. According to the preliminary results of the electoral authority, Erdogan received around 52 percent of the votes, Kilicdaroglu around 48 percent. In Germany, the outcome met with a divided response. While Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) officially congratulated Erdogan on his election victory, Agriculture Minister Cem Özdemir expressed his irritation at the high number of Erdogan voters among the Turks living in Germany. (jkf/dpa)