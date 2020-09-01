Photo Photographic artist Ola Kolehmainen believes that a person can decide to live to be old: Helsinki is full of her giant works, one of which was born with a queen more than 3,000 years old.

We walk Ola Kolehmaisen through the noisy center of Helsinki towards the Ateneum.

“I don’t know if you’ll ever be left with writings, and in three years you’re wondering what this is, this was all shit, but now this is pretty good,” he asks.

Against that feeling it may be that the old output is still classless, shit.

“Still, it might make sense that oh, there was such a problem here, but now I can turn this over again. It also has its own cyclical life, ”says Kolehmainen.

“The world is changing, and itself is changing, at least hopefully, with it.”

We are on an art walk discussing the cycles of culture, as the works of the photographer Ola Kolehmainen are currently on display in two places, the Ateneum and the Galeria Forsblom. It means a lot to Kolehma, because his works depicting his spaces are big.

Kolehmainen, 54, known for his architectural paintings because of his continuous, determined work, is one of the locomotives of Finnish photography.

We step up to the third floor of the Ateneum. On the way, Kolehmainen greets the exhibition worker.

InspirationThe opening hall of the exhibition features old sculptures and contemporary art in parallel, and the first Kolehmainen. The whole deals with the importance of copying for art.

“This is a key work for the show.”

Drunk old woman is a 1,500 – year – old replica of a Greek statue made by the Romans. Kolehmainen has depicted a half-meter figure from three directions.

He hasn’t just photographed people. Kolehmainen is known as an interpreter of architecture. His visionary building paintings have been seen in major museums and galleries across Europe.

In MVSEVM VII (Drunk Old Woman), a half-meter statue grows to a couple of meters in height. The 1,500-year-old statue is a Roman replica of a Greek statue.­

At the Ateneum, he has gotten a little closer to people, albeit by portraying a few human figures.

Kolehmainen takes thoughtful steps forward.

This is how he likes “maleks” in the museums of his hometown Berlin as well. With the city museum card, he can visit exhibitions many times and quickly.

The Ateneum, the number one art museum in Finland, has only become properly known with this exhibition, when he is the curator. Susanna Pettersson led through the history of the place. The former director of the Ateneum has written his dissertation on the museum and currently works at the Nationalmuseum in Sweden, where Inspiration was on display at the beginning of the year.

In the past, Kolehmainen has been able to enter into many special buildings.

He visited the Neues Museum in Berlin in the morning before opening it when he photographed the work MVSEVM I (Nefertiti). It takes up space in a beauty room at the Ateneum.

Normally, the sculpture depicting the Egyptian queen Nefertiti is crowded, but Kolehmainen was allowed to be alone in the late summer morning with a statue more than three thousand years old.

“The power and energy of the sculpture was quite incomprehensible. It stands still for a while so that this can be true. ”

She describes the feeling as similar when she stepped on Hagia Sofia. The Turkish building, which varied as a church and mosque, he was able to visit when he made commissioned works on Byzantine holy places.

In the last copies of the classics are on display in the hall. Those artists like Helene Schjerfbeck, have set out to make journeys in the early days of the Ateneum.

Art was studied through copies.

Reproduction has been part of the art tradition. The themes of many artists have been the same, portraits of the rich or Illustrations from the Bible, so the competition for superiority has been easier to compare.

“My jobs are better than Michelangelon works, Michelangelo is better than Leonardo da Vinci, ”Kolehmainen finds himself in the role.

Human figures have appeared in Ola Kolehmainen’s work, such as in the diptych MVSEVM XI (Green Ceasar) from 2020.­

On the last wall is a Spanish painter by Kolehmainen Velázquezin a papal painting he has photographed in the Roman palace of Doria Pamphilj.

The lattice-like nature of Kolehma’s image, on the other hand, suggests that he was deeply influenced by the British painter Francis Bacon, whose works have cage-like shapes.

Bacon is present in the Ateneum only in the explanatory texts, so the cycle of references goes pretty deep.

Fortunately, the works can also be viewed without basic studies in art history.

We walk again down the entrance to large stairs. The downstairs of the art museum is also full of references. On the wall of the café is a mosaic work copied from Hagia Sophia, Kolehmainen mentions.

We step out of the new side of the museum onto Ateneuminkuja.

Kolehmainen does not feel that he is German, although he likes living in Charlottenburg, Berlin. He has lived in Germany for 15 years. In recent years, though, he has also spent time in various cities in the United States where his wife has lived because of work.

Work is one important reason for living in Berlin. From there you have much easier access to the sources of art, the buildings of old Europe.

We walk up Kalevankatu.

I mention that Kolehmaista can be called one of the most successful Finnish contemporary artists.

“I wouldn’t say that. I am of the opinion that it does not matter, I am not in any way successful. I’ve done things somewhat, but have lot remains to be done. I hope we are at the beginning of the journey. ”

Throughout his career, Ola Kolehmainen has been influenced by Kazimir Malevich, who developed suprematism. Suprematism Nr 114 Black Circles, Orange Circle with Pink (2020) also refers to geometric art.­

On white the walls have a lot of bright colors and geometric shapes. Now reference is made again to the buildings and facilities, but Kolehmainen has taken a more playful gear than the museum-serious Ateneum.

Galerie Forsblom’s exhibition is a tribute to a Ukrainian-Russian painter, Kazimir Malevich and this year 1913 For the black square. The name of the exhibition Back to Square Black refers to a topic that Kolehmainen already addressed in his dissertation exhibition at the Kluuvi Gallery in 1997.

“In all these works, I see the significance of tradition, the cyclicality of art, and time.”

The thread also features Malevich’s contemporary Catalan painter Joan Miro, photographed by Kolehmainen in an old studio a decade ago, but has not previously invented use for images.

Now the stock image is finally on display. No new images have been photographed for the gallery exhibition, but everything is from our own or others’ archives. This is new to Kolehmais.

In the old studio of Joan Miró, Kolehmainen photographed fabrics stretched by a painter, which the master did not have time to paint. The work is Oil on Canvas No. 4 by Joan Miró (2020).­

Tired of the camera?

“No, on the contrary, the process of photography has opened up to me.”

Kolehmainen only made an analog picture until 2010, filmed for film and worked in the dark.

Nowadays, he has realized that he can do experiments that took several days analogously in ten minutes, for example with negative images.

“Digital technology today is much better than the eye, it allows for a much wider scale to see and present. If you want to do disruption (chaos), you can mess up much more efficiently than before, ”says Kolehmainen.

“I’m not tired of the camera, but I’m tired of the conversation about photography and digital, it’s silly. Analog photography has been manipulated since it became negative. There is no authentic analogue photo. ”

As an author, Kolehmainen takes a few steps away from traditional photography. He does things to his old pictures that he would not have known at the time they were photographed.

In this way he does not get bored, but renews.

Photography is not her greatest interest, but she appreciates what the Helsinki School phenomenon has made possible for her.

Helsinki School has been an export project of photographers who have made an impact at the University of Art and Design, ie the current Aalto University, through which Finnish art has been widely presented internationally.

“Finland needed such a Helsinki school, without it not much would have happened. I don’t know if I would even be doing this interview. I doubt it will. ”

At the same time, it has pushed photography more tightly into the art world also in the bookstore.

Still, for Kolehmainen, for too many art collectors, photography is a problem because it is reproducible. An editing, or the number of prints, is a promise from the artist that the work will only be made in the stated amount. In photographic art, the edition is often less than ten.

“There are also editions in sculpture, and no one cares about them, but when there are editions in a photo, it’s reproducibility.”

Religious places are repeated in Kolehmainen’s works. Pictured Oil on Canvas No. 2 Armenian Church, 2020.­

Kolehmainen’s several-meter-high works reflect one of the strategies of photographic art: big is more unique.

“I find it difficult to do small jobs, I have been practicing it. Architecture, space, and light are a subject that gains strength and volume through size. Getting a sense of space to a smaller size through intimacy has been difficult. ”

Coronavirus has not influenced his work as he has worked on the material he has previously described.

If the viral situation allows, Kolehmainen will soon travel to northern Orthodox Church to do a work or two.

What does religion mean to you?

“It means to me the history and events of mankind, and the great and the scary.”

Kolehmainen turns 56 in September.

“I have my own theory that a person can only decide to live to be a hundred years old. My grandmother lived to be a hundred years old. ”

Ola Kolehmainen, 54, believes that a person can decide to live to be old.­

“And I think a person can call himself a little old when he’s 91.”

The number 91 arises when it tells seven and thirteen. They are both positive numbers, both in Christianity and in Judaism.

“Both are sacred figures.”