United States.- Divided opinions and a wave of comments against was unleashed by a woman who went viral on Facebook after revealing what she did with her “pet rooster” after he attacked her youngest daughter. Well, without any consideration, she decided that the day of the accident it was a good idea to eat chicken nuggets.

The story that went viral was shared by the user of Facebook, Megan Schmidt, who explained that he killed and ate his pet rooster named “HeiHei”, after he allegedly attacked his 3-year-old daughter.

“Well, it finally happened! Our backyard rooster, HeiHei, attacked the baby!! We were so lucky he didn’t do more damage than he did. Half an inch, and he would have lost an eye!” the woman wrote in the publication where she attached the evidence of the accident.

Pet Rooster Attacks Girl And Mother Does Nuggets; netizens exploit women

In photos shared by megan schmidt they show the baby with some scratches on her neck and near her eye. Although none of them appear to be serious, the woman’s decision to kill the rooster generated divided opinions on Facebook.

The woman also stated that the decision she made is why; “Mom doesn’t play games when it comes to her babies. HeiHei Nuggets for dinner!”

This situation caused many divided opinions on whether the HeiHei rooster deserved to die for allegedly attacking the minor. Some Internet users crossed out the mother’s behavior because they considered that killing the animal was something that the woman had already thought about and the accident was only a reason to anticipate what would happen.

It may interest you:

“’It finally happened… so you were anticipating something bad to happen, but you didn’t do anything to prevent it… okay”, wrote a netizen.