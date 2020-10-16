Highlights: Viral on social media, calling the picture of dead wife Hathras rape victim

Delhi High Court gave important instructions to the central government on the complaint of the deceased woman’s husband

The government should issue instructions to Facebook, Google and Twitter in this regard as soon as possible: HC

new Delhi

The Delhi High Court directed the Central Government to look into the complaint of the person who claimed that the picture of his dead wife was being circulated on social media by revealing the photograph of the Hathras rape victim.

Justice Naveen Chawla said that the government should issue directions to Facebook, Google and Twitter in this regard as soon as possible if the complaint of the person is found correct. The court, in an order passed on October 13, said, “On the basis of the facts presented, the respondent No.1 (Ministry of Electronic and Information Technology) is directed to look into the complaint of the petitioner (person) and if the petitioner If the complaint is found to be correct then prompt action, in any case, issue necessary instructions in this regard to the respondent number two to four (Facebook, Twitter and Google) within three days of getting a copy of this order.

The alleged gang rape took place on 14 September

The court also directed the person to hand over the necessary documents in relation to his complaint to the ministry. Let me tell you that on 14 September a Dalit girl was working in a field in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, he was allegedly dragged by the accused to a nearby farm and beaten with him. It is alleged that he was also gangraped, later the victim was killed. Now a young man has complained that the picture of his wife is being shared as the Hathras victim.