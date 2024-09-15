The Palm Beach Police Chief said the suspect “was hiding in the bushes on the field, and Trump was 300 to 500 meters away from him.”

“We have arrested a suspect in the shooting incident and the investigation is ongoing,” the police chief added.

American media circulated a photo that it said was of the suspect in the shooting incident, in addition to his car that was stopped by the police.

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) announced on Sunday that the shooting near Trump’s golf course “appears to be an assassination attempt” on the Republican candidate for the US presidency.

The FBI said in a statement that it responded to the incident in West Palm Beach County, Florida, and is investigating what appears to be an attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

The Republican presidential candidate’s campaign announced on Sunday that there had been a “shooting incident near him,” confirming that former President Trump was safe.

“President Trump is safe after a shooting incident near him,” campaign spokesman Stephen Cheung said in a statement.

Trump was playing golf at his course in West Palm Beach, Florida, near his Mar-a-Lago residence, during a day off from the presidential campaign, according to multiple media reports, and was accompanied by his security detail when the shots were fired.