Netizens criticized the photo of the interior of the Soviet living room, which was published by Twitter-account “Life in the USSR”. In the comments to the post, a dispute unfolded about how decently Soviet people lived.

“Soviet people lived modestly, but with dignity,” the author of the “Life in the USSR” account signed the photo. Some commentators, however, have raised doubts about this statement. In particular, one of users asked the profile owners to publish real Soviet photographs, “so that it was clear that there was no dignity there.” Another user stated that this is a lie that can be easily debunked if you watch the films of those years. “There is no dignity in queues, coupons, fear, and there has never been any dignity,” he wrote.

Commentator with nickname “Quiet Everyman” suggested that the authors of the signature meant the word “wretched” and not “worthy.” “Poor and not free. Compared to Europe and the United States. For the next unparalleled missiles, they took off their last pants from the population. The party and the state decided everything for them. Treating as minors “, – described life in the USSR user named Maxim.

At the same time, their opponents agreed with the statement about a decent life for Soviet people. User @ inkarpova1 noted that the dignity of the Soviet people was that they always kept the cleanliness, that is, they constantly cleaned the apartment, washed and ironed the linen, and also used high-quality wooden furniture. “There was nothing wrong with that time,” she concluded.

Many commentators noticed details in the photo, indicating that the photo was not taken in the USSR. They drew attention to the modern window and radiator, as well as the unusually large number of irons. In fact, the photo was taken at the Back to the USSR Museum in Zvenigorod, Moscow Region.

Earlier, netizens suspected something was wrong in a photograph of a Soviet miner’s breakfast. Some doubted that the photograph was historically accurate. Their complaint was caused both by the content of the breakfast and by the fact that it was spread on the newspaper.