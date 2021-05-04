US Navy Lieutenant Travis Ackers has posted a photo of the country’s first ever openly gay military helicopter crew. The snapshot appeared in Twitter– Eckers’ account.

“There was a historic moment on Friday. This is the first time that a US Navy helicopter crew is fully formed from gay men, ”the author of the tweet captioned the picture. The entry got more than 24 thousand likes.

In January, US President Joseph Biden signed a decree removing restrictions on US military service for transgender people. The barriers were installed by the previous administration. The White House acknowledged that gender identity should not become an obstacle to military service.

“The strength of the United States lies in its diversity,” – said in an official statement from the Biden administration.