Journalists found out the details of the biography and found a photo of an 18-year-old terrorist who beheaded Samuel Pati Lyceum teacher in France. His name is Abdulak Anzorov, he came with his family from Moscow to France 12 years ago, writes “Moscow’s comsomolets“.

It is also known that the Anzorov family hails from the Chechen village of Shalazhi. Abdulak’s grandfather, 69-year-old Shamsudin Anzorov, has five children: three daughters and two sons. His wife died many years ago. One woman stayed in Russia, two settled in Istanbul.

The sons preferred first Moscow, and then Western Europe. Abdulak Anzorov is the eldest son of Abuezid. There are six children in the family.

The brothers Abuezid and Said worked in a security company, were also employed to guard the Eiffel Tower after a series of terrorist attacks in the French capital. My father planned to get Abdulak to work in the same company after he graduated from college. In the meantime, the young man was temporarily working on a construction site and at the same time studying to be a security guard, and was about to receive a diploma. In parallel, Abdulak attended a driving school.

As “FACTS” wrote, the other day in a suburb of Paris, an 18-year-old Chechen committed a terrorist attack. He beheaded 47-year-old school history teacher Samuel Pati with a large kitchen knife.

