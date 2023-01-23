DAmerica’s human trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell has questioned the authenticity of a photo of Britain’s Prince Andrew putting his arm around a minor. The image, which has been widely circulated online, showing Maxwell in the background, was believed to be evidence in a case against the brother of Britain’s King Charles that was settled last year.

Andrew had also labeled the image as manipulated. The young woman pictured, Virginia Giuffre, had accused Maxwell and her partner at the time, Jeffrey Epstein, of having referred her to Andrew for sexual services in London.

In an interview that Maxwell had apparently given in prison last summer and excerpts of which have now been made public, she described the photo as “fake”. “I don’t believe for a second it’s real,” she said. “There was never an original, and besides, there is no photograph. I’ve only seen one photocopy so far.”

Nevertheless “quite possible”

Maxwell, who is a celebrity in both Britain and America as the daughter of publisher Robert Maxwell, said she doesn’t recall Andrew and Giuffre ever meeting. However, she qualified this with the sentence: “I know that Virginia traveled with Jeffrey, so it is quite possible.”

Around the trial, Andrew denied ever having seen Giuffre. He finally settled it by paying a large sum of money. Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison last year for trafficking minors for sexual abuse.

In the interview, she described her imprisonment as “one of the most barbaric and horrific experiences a human being can go through.” The only thing that keeps her sane is “the belief that I still have something to give”. If war is still raging in Ukraine when she is released, she could use her paramedic skills there, the 61-year-old woman said.