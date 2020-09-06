A Twitter person with the nickname BuxtonSZN posted on his web page photograph small slice of pizza and made customers take into consideration academics’ salaries.

Within the caption, the creator of the put up refers back to the scenario when the varsity trainer guarantees to throw a celebration on the finish of the 12 months, and a small slice of pizza symbolizes disappointment together with her. Within the feedback to the image, person Blachaz3 steered that academics have restricted earnings to host events and needed to set up them out of their very own pockets, which is why the occasions have been so “scarce”. Many individuals agreed with this viewpoint, citing examples from their very own expertise.

The academics themselves and their kinfolk joined the dialogue, solely confirming the unhappy actuality. For instance, the person of theycallherbre mentioned that because of inadequate funding, her mom spends greater than $ 500 (over 37 thousand rubles) a 12 months from her pocket, offering her college students with snacks, faculty provides, books and Christmas presents.

Earlier, the Izvestia newspaper, citing a research by the Avito Rabota service, reported that the typical wage of Russian academics within the second quarter of 2020 was lower than 31 thousand rubles. On the identical time, the best wage amongst academics was recorded in Moscow – 51.6 thousand rubles.