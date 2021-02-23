TV presenter Dmitry Nagiyev intrigued his subscribers by publishing on a page on a social network Instagram photo in a company with a half-naked blonde.

In the picture, Nagiyev appeared in a black shirt and trousers, a white baseball cap, a scarf and sneakers, hugging a mysterious companion. At the same time, a girl, dressed in a green swimsuit, poses from the back. “Voice 60+ doesn’t always go smoothly. We have to calm down the participants, ”the TV presenter signed the photo. He urged subscribers “to get the best comments from the commentaries” and added that “there is no time for spreading.”

Photo published by @ nagiev.universal

Users admired the figure of a mysterious stranger. “Up to 60 is still far away! Get some rest! ”,“ Nice view! The best relaxation for the soul and eyes ”,“ What a figure in 60+ … Fire! ”,“ So that I have such a body in 60+, ”they wrote. Some began to joke about Nagiyev, as well as congratulate him on Defender of the Fatherland Day.

Earlier, Dmitry Nagiyev criticized the singer Svetlana Loboda and musician Yegor Creed as mentors in the eighth season of the show “Voice. Children” on Channel One. In particular, regarding Creed, he stated that the performer is still young for this.