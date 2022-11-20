An image made by the American photographer Annie Leibovitz with two of the best soccer players today, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, went viral on several social networks, especially Twitter.

Published on Saturday (19), the image shows the two players playing a game of chess and, according to the photographer, is part of a rehearsal for the fashion brand Louis Vuitton.

In the 2022 Cup, the two can make their last appearances in the tournament, and Messi has already confirmed that the Qatar Cup will be his last appearance in the tournament.

In the case of Cristiano Ronaldo, although he has been bothered by questions about this being his last Cup, his age (37 years old) makes it difficult for him to participate in another tournament in 2026, as he will be 41 years old.

It is not, however, something impossible, since older players have already participated in the Cup (the record belongs to Essam El-Hadary, a former goalkeeper from Egypt who played in the Russian Cup at the age of 45).

Whether or not it is the last cup for the two, however, the fans are impatient to see the two stars on the field.