Two days ago he apologized for posting a photo of the prime minister Giorgia Meloni upside down. Today he took a step back by resigning from the position of president of the Ostuni museum, Luca Dell'Attiat the center of a political storm after the publication on his Instagram profile of the story starring the prime minister.

Even the mayor of Ostuni, Angelo Pomes, announced yesterday “serious evaluations”. After the publication of the photo among the Instagram stories of the president of the museum, Fratelli d'Italia asked for Dell'Atti's removal from office. And a few hours later the president of the museum, in a note, apologized to the prime minister, claiming to have acted “on the impulse of a criticism of the positions taken by the prime minister with reference to the day of remembrance”. The photo was published among the profile stories in which there were also some references to the foibe and the controversies surrounding it Sanremo linked to the conflict in the Middle East.

The Minister of Culture also intervened in the case, Gennaro Sangiuliano, highlighting that whoever “presides over a museum, be it state, private, diocesan or civic, as in the present case, has a duty towards the community not to express offensive opinions in any way and to respect the institutions”. The provincial coordinator of Fratelli d'Italia, Luigi Caroli, raised the case, asking for his removal from office.