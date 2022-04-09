Image is from an event that formalized the nomination of the former governor of São Paulo for vice on the PT ticket

Photo of the meeting of the former governor Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) and the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) drew attention for having 15 men, two women and no black. The image was taken on Friday (8.Apr.2022) at an event that formalized Alckmin’s nomination to be the deputy on the PT ticket in the presidential election. On the occasion, Lula commented on the lack of female presence in the place and spoke of the desire to increase women’s participation in politics.

The women in the photo are Gleisi Hoffmann, president of the PT, and Rosângela da Silva, better known as Janja, Lula’s fiancée. The image was taken by PT photographer Ricardo Stuckert and published on the social networks Gleisi. Also participating in the meeting, held in São Paulo, the president of the PSB, Carlos Siqueira, congressmen, governors and mayors of both acronyms.

During the event, Lula commented on the matter. She said she wanted to make a suggestion to Siqueira and Gleisi: “at the next meeting, for every man at the table, [que] have a woman”. The PT spoke of increasing female participation in politics.

“In Mexico, the Chamber of Deputies has 52% women. The Senate has 46% women and in the city halls they already have 35% women. I don’t want to get to that much so quickly, but at least spread out the chairs a little more and put more women”, said Lulu.

The statement can be heard from 32min16s of the video below:

Alckmin’s nomination will now be submitted for approval by the PT’s National Executive, which meets to deliberate on April 14.

Although there is great support in the PT, a relevant wing is still opposed to the name of the ex-governor, considering that his profile does not add up to add new voters and can even get in the way. Still, the chances of being banned are slim. THE Application launch must take place on April 30.

Alckmin’s choice represents the PT’s biggest turn to the right. During a speech at the event that made the appointment official, Lula celebrated the partnership. “I will dedicate myself body and soul so that this alliance is definitive”he said.

