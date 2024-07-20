But first let’s get this straight: yesterday, many computers with Windows servers began displaying blue screens of death, refusing to boot, thus creating chaos across the planet. We now know that it was all due to the CrowdStrike “Falcon Sensor” antivirus update, but many are still wondering how such a blackout was possible and whose fault it really is .

The CrowdStrike case will surely go down in computer science history as one of the biggest tech failures. But one man has exploited the situation to become a living meme, posing as a company employee on his first day at work and suggesting that he was to blame for what happened to Windows servers around the world.

A well-executed prank

Enter our genius of the week, Vincent Flibustier, an X user who works as a comedian who has pretended to be a CrowdStrike employeesending the internet into a frenzy. Flibustier posted an AI-edited photo of himself outside a CrowdStrike office. The caption reads, “First day at CrowdStrike, did a little refresher and now I’m taking the afternoon off.”

In a few minutes the photo went viral, getting hundreds of thousands of likes and shares in rapid succession. Of course, we are on the internet and someone (actually a lot) took it for real. In any case, two hours later Flibustier published an update stating that he had been fired. He also shared a short video in which he takes “responsibility” for causing the global crash and changed his bio to X, to continue the joke: “Former CrowdStrike employee, fired for an unfair reason, changed only one line of code to optimize. Looking for a job as a Sysadmin.”

Here we say that the joke was already obvious, but not for the people of the internet who took him very seriously and started pointing him out as the one actually responsible for what happened. As you can imagine, everything started to rain down on him, including insults, death threats and some thanks for having given a day off to a lot of people.

The simple truth is that Flibustier is a satirical writer who runs Nordpresse, a parody website. Appearing as a guest on France TV, he commented by noting that: “People are attracted to those stories that confirm their prejudices.. There is no culprit named yet and I have served it on a silver platter. People like to have a culprit. The culprit looks completely stupid, is proud of his stupidity, takes the afternoon off on his first day of work. It fits perfectly into the enormous buzz that has been generated, with people who absolutely need to have new information, and a fake is by its nature new, because you will not read it anywhere else.”