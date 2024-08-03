Forbes published a photo of Pavel Durov with children from Irina Bolgar

Forbes published a photo of Telegram founder Pavel Durov with his girlfriend Irina Bolgar’s children. The photo appeared on website magazine.

The woman contacted Forbes, stating that she is the mother of the billionaire’s three youngest children. In the picture, Durov is holding a fair-haired boy in his arms, with two older children posing in the foreground. Next to the businessman stands a dark-haired woman, presumably Bolgar herself.

At the request of the editorial board, the alleged mother of Durov’s children sent copies of the children’s birth certificates, documents acknowledging Durov’s paternity, as well as notarized translations of the certificates into French and English. The woman specified that in the attached family photo, they are celebrating the birthday of their son Daniel in Geneva in January 2020. Forbes received confirmation of the authenticity of the documents from the Geneva translator who worked on them.

Earlier, Bolgar said that she gave birth to two sons and a daughter from the media mogul. According to her, her children asked her to make this information public. Durov himself admitted that he became the father of more than 100 biological children due to sperm donation.