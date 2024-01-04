Home page politics

Donald Trump likes to appear youthful. But he is now 77 years old. His age could potentially play a role in the 2024 US election. © JOSEPH PREZIOSO/afp

Donald Trump's celebration at his Florida resort remains an issue. A heavily edited photo makes you shake your head.

Mar-a-Lago – Donald Trump is once again on everyone's lips. This time, however, the former president himself can't do anything about it. A heavily edited photo causes a lot of discussion on social media. This is simply because Trump looks significantly younger in it than in reality.

The photo comes from the New Year's Eve party that Trump celebrated at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach together with many illustrious guests. Reality star Sigalit “Siggy” Flicker, who appeared on the reality show “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” among other things, shared the photo in question in which Trump posed with his lawyer Alina Habba, among others.

Flicker, who is an avowed Trump supporter, thanked Habba for defending the president and the Constitution against those who tried to destroy it.

Photo of Donald Trump with Alina Habba causes a stir

The edited photo soon caused quite a stir. It didn't take long for Flicker's post on Platform X to be fact-checked. With the help of the “Community Notes” the X community can mark posts that have incorrect content. With the Originalwhich is in color, has little in common, at least when it comes to Trump.

Above all, there were numerous critical comments mocking the irony of Flicker talking about “false narratives” and “selective editing of the left” while she herself edits a photo to make Trump look younger than he really is.

An X user described the edited photo as a symbol of how MAGArepublican See Trump. “One picture shows what Trump really looks like, and the other is a filtered version of Trump made to make Trump look better than he really is.” The Trump the MAGA people would see “is one invention of their imagination”.

Edited photo revives debate over Donald Trump's age

The discussion about the edited photo may seem superficial, but it has a lot to do with it US election 2024 The debate about Donald Trump's age has been revived. Trump turns 78 this year. So far, age has been mostly for the incumbent president Joe Biden a problem. The suitability of the Democrats A renewed bid for the presidency has long been the subject of debate, including within his own party.

This is how Biden's age was determined in a survey by New York Times and Siena College in November as an immense disadvantage. No less than 71 percent of those surveyed believed that the 81-year-old was too old to be a competent president. When it comes to his possible opponent Donald Trump, however, only 39 percent of those surveyed agreed or somewhat agreed that he was too old – even though he is only about four years younger than Biden. (cs)