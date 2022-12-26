Home page politics

Of: Linus Prien

Christmas tree 2022 handed over to the Federal Chancellery in the presence of Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz. © IMAGO/Chris Emil Janssen

A strange story was posted on the Chancellor’s Instagram account that makes one thing clear: Christmas is celebrated differently in Germany.

Berlin – The Instagram followers of Chancellor Olaf Scholz must have looked a little surprised when they saw an Instagram story from Scholz. The picture showed several items that could indicate a somewhat unconventional Christmas celebration: a decorated table with five tea lights, several chocolates, envelopes, gifts – and a cut off pineapple, which is supposed to replace a Christmas tree. It is written: “I love our tree! Merry christmas to you all!”.

Strange Christmas story from Scholz: “It’s not a post from the Chancellor”

It is difficult to imagine that the Federal Chancellor celebrated Christmas in this way. In any case, using pineapples as a tree substitute is not a North German tradition that the Hamburg chancellor is cultivating. Furthermore, the story was quickly deleted, which also indicates an accidental post by an employee of the chancellor.

Opposite of picture says a spokesman for the Federal Press Office: “The post is not a post from the Federal Chancellor. It was therefore immediately deleted. The background is a technical oversight. The technical processes are being checked to avoid such an oversight in the future.”

Curious Christmas story from Scholz: “Every social worker knows that – no drama”

The SPD-affiliated Twitter user Mattheus Berg wrote in response to the story: “Every social worker knows the dilemma. One wrong click and the picture ends up in the wrong story. This happens to the best when the workload is high. No drama.”

Other users on the platform were amused by the glitch and questioned why employees of the Chancellor’s social media team did not have a work phone. The tree in particular caused great amusement: “Love goes out to the pineapple tree,” wrote a user about a screenshot of the scene. It is not known what actually went wrong, whether it was a work or private phone. (LP)