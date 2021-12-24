Photos showing Myanmar’s top Catholic official, Cardinal Charles Bo, breaking a Christmas cake with the head of the bloody military junta that governs the country, sparked outrage among Internet users this Friday (24).

Cardinal Bo met on Thursday (23) with the head of the junta, General Min Aung Hlaing, to listen to Christmas carols and “discuss peaceful and prosperous affairs,” reported the government’s New Light of Myanmar newspaper.

After the event, Bo posted a photo on her Twitter account with the general smiling as they cut a Christmas cake together. Bo was promoted to cardinal by Pope Francis in 2015.

In Myanmar, a country plunged into a deep political crisis since the coup d’état that overthrew the government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February this year, the military junta’s repression would have left more than 1,300 dead, according to a human rights NGO.

Several armed militias rose up against the junta, and fighting broke out in Christian-majority areas, such as the state of Chin. According to the US government, hundreds of homes and a Christian church were torched in Chin in October.

“The Christian churches are burnt down, and he agrees to meet with him,” commented a netizen on a social network, referring to Cardinal Bo and General Min Aung Hlaing.

“This does not represent Catholics. Why cut a cake with a murderer like that?” asked another.

