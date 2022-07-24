Photo of the Soviet train “Ural”, published in Telegram-channel “Old Moscow”, inspired Russians with memories of traveling by rail in those days.

“Fast corporate train “Ural” on the tracks of Kazansky railway station, 1986,” the author of the post signed the picture. Many followers of the channel remembered that this train followed the route Moscow-Sverdlovsk during the years of the USSR. The train continues to run even after the renaming of Sverdlovsk to Yekaterinburg.

“I remember he was sent to the march “Farewell of the Slav” from the first platform,” wrote one of the users. “That was my favorite train! And my favorite way! Traveled since childhood on it, and sometimes twice a year. Comfortable, clean, with friendly hosts. Flowers hung in the hallway, ivy, in macrame pots. Now I saw, the feeling of happiness returned, ”shared another.

“And there was also the same red “South Ural”, Moscow-Chelyabinsk. Actually, he still exists, but in the standard livery of Russian Railways, ”said the participant in the discussion. Another user said that his brother served in the Ural city of Chebarkul, from where every year he came with his family to visit relatives in Moscow. “Meetings at six in the morning, seeing off… Good memories,” he wrote.

Previously, the most popular train travel destinations for Muscovites in the first half of 2022 were named. Most trips were made between Moscow and St. Petersburg.