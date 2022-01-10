A photo of a winter snow-covered courtyard in the center of the capital touched the Russians and reminded them of their childhood. The picture was posted in Facebook-the group “Moscow – that!”.

“Quiet Moscow courtyard. January 2, 2022 “, – the author of the topic signed the frame.

The photo shows low-rise buildings, in the evening the windows of the stairwells of the house are brightly lit, there are deep snowdrifts in the yard, a parked Zhiguli car stands nearby, and local residents are visible near the entrance: a man went for a walk with a child in a stroller.

The commentators were amazed by the photo. Some called the picture atmospheric. “I love these courtyards”, “The word“ quiet ”is especially captivating. There is no silence at all in Moscow “,” It’s so good that there are still such cozy courtyards left, “the users wrote. Someone noted that there was a car with antique numbers in the photo, and asked how long it had been there.

One of the users recognized the location in the picture and shared a childhood memory from there. “Once upon a time there was a gazebo in the middle of this courtyard … And there were also iron merry-go-rounds. A long time ago. And my mother shouted to me through the window on the fifth floor: “Julia, go home!” I went to kindergarten then, ”the woman noted with nostalgia.

Earlier, the Russians were reminded of their childhood by New Year’s attractions on Red Square. When looking at a modern snapshot, netizens remembered the Soviet carousels.