When Amanda Eckstein and her partner Phillip Werner of Indiana (USA) wanted to celebrate their pregnancy with a cozy maternity photo shoot, they didn’t expect it to turn into an unforgettable day.

They were posing for Kristen Zaffiro’s camera with their horses until one of the animals, named Buckshot, decided to steal the scene in a fun way. When Zaffiro asked the horse to smile, he surprised him with an infectious smile.

The photographer shared her photos in a Facebook post earlier this month. The unusual pose went viral instantly on Facebook with 138,000 likes, 323,000 shares and 30,000 comments.

Buckshot’s personality shined through during the photo shoot, but Zaffiro admitted that they managed to take standard maternity photos afterwards.

