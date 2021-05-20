Thousands of people tried to swim to the Spanish exclave of Ceuta from Morocco. A moving rescue picture now caused a stir.

Madrid – More than 8,000 migrants swimming within 36 hours reached the North Africa exclave, where the Spanish city of Ceuta is also located. According to information from dpa However, the government in Madrid * sent 5,600 people back to Morocco one day later (May 19). A photo of the dramatic rescue operation on the North African coast has been shared many times since Tuesday. The baby’s savior, Juan Francisco Valle, spoke about his mission in several interviews.

Migrant crisis in Ceuta: saving a baby goes around the world – “The baby was freezing”

The 41-year-old officer of the Spanish Civil Guard (Guardia Civil) spent almost two days in the water with his companions. “We have slept a total of eight or ten hours since Sunday,” he reports to the Spanish newspaper EL Paîs. Juan Francisco Valle previously served in the military and has worked as a rescue diver in the Navy. He joined the Civil Guard 12 years ago. He explains that they are trained to deal with almost any situation in the sea. However, they have never before seen “a human flood” like this of “hundreds of desperate people”.

His usual job is to recover corpses in water, be it in the sea, a swamp or a river. “But this time we had to save living people of all ages and under all conditions, and differentiate between so many people in the water who needed our help most,” he explains. “We grabbed the baby, it was freezing cold, completely pale, it didn’t move at all,” he said. “Honestly, I didn’t know if it was still alive or dead.” Loud El País the child is now safe.

Video: Violent riots on the border with Ceuta

Migrant crisis: Savior Juan talks about the dramatic scenes in the Mediterranean

There were many fathers and mothers who tied their children behind their backs with cloth and clothing. Often it was not possible to tell what exactly the swimming migrants were carrying on their backs – “whether backpacks or clothing, or maybe small babies”. He also talks about how despite many people being saved, they did not reach everyone, such as a young migrant who drowned this Tuesday (May 18).

The image of the “wild eyes of the people” that they helped out of the water was burned into his and his colleagues’ memories. The most difficult moment, he says, “was the early morning Monday through Tuesday when dozens of people south of the Sahara jumped into the water.” Because of the darkness, they could hardly be seen. “We didn’t see them, we didn’t know if they had children,” he told the Spanish newspaper EL Paîs. He will go back into the water with his colleagues to save more lives. (dpa / tkip)

