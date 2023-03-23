Doctor Rogerafter the one for Victor Osimhenalso made the protective mask for Alex Meret after the blow to the face received during Turin-Naples. Here are the statements released by the Ruggiero Orthopedics through its official channels: “Alex Meret now has an extra defense for his safety. We are proud to have delivered our carbon protective mask to the goalkeeper of Napoli and the Italian national team”. Below are the images of the device and its construction.