Through an announcement on the official website, the blue club showed the new uniforms to pay homage to the tricolor conquered by the blues!

In official store SSC Napoli has released a new celebratory shirt for the Scudetto victory: a light blue t-shirt with golden details. Present the number 3, the written champions and the signature of the blues: “SSC Napoli Official Match Shirt, blue home, Champions 2023 Limited Edition Home Match Shirt with golden Champions 3 personalization and screen-printed signature of President Aurelio De Laurentiis. The shirt is embellished by the presence of the celebratory Champions of Italy patch applied on the left sleeve. The The product is a Limited Edition of 2023 pieces and the numbering is indicated on a heat-sealed jacquard label on the shirt, with the tricolor shield. The exclusive product is included in a dedicated box which features the signature of the President Aurelio De Laurentiis and all the Champions of the world. ‘Italy”. The selling price is €250! Below is the photo of the celebratory shirt: