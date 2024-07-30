Arms crossed like brothers, laughing and toasting to a fantastic holiday. Five Dutch bosom buddies stood next to each other, overjoyed, for a very first photo, from their balcony with a beautiful view of Lloret de Mar. It was a photo with dramatic consequences: the balcony railing broke off and three boys fell several metres down. The father of one of the victims now tells his story. “My son’s friends are real heroes.”

#Photo #moment #overjoyed #Dutch #friends #Lloret #ends #drama #son #didnt #move #anymore